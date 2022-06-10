 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amazing Chase for St. Monica’s June 24

Amazing Chase - human soccer balls

Will teams don huge spheres to become human soccer balls again this year at the Amazing Chase fundraiser for St. Monica's? No one knows until Friday, June 24, when the event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Indian Center.

The 16th annual Amazing Chase fundraiser for St. Monica’s will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Indian Center, 1100 Military Road.

Teams of four will search for secret locations around town where they’ll perform zany challenges. Each team designates a Beauty, a Brain, a Belly and a Brawn for a variety of individual and team activities. These Amazing Chasers compete to find and complete all of the challenges and to win prizes.

Funds raised in the Amazing Chase provide substance use disorder and mental health services to women in need in our community, as well as support services for their families. For more information about the Amazing Chase and to register, visit www.stmonicas.com/amazingchase.

