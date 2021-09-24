AFA Lincoln Chapter golf tourney raises funds

The Air Force Association Lincoln Chapter 187 hosted its annual fundraising golf tournament at Wilderness Ridge Sept. 13.

Twenty-one hole sponsors and 20 teams helped raise money for cadet scholarships for University of Nebraska Air Force ROTC and the 155th Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron. The chapter also recognizes a Teacher of the Year who exemplifies excellence in teaching STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

In addition, the chapter financially supports three Cyber Patriot teams at the Career Academy. The teams will soon begin worldwide, virtual competitions in testing their skills in cyber security.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0