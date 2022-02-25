 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A Night in the EmeraLIED City raises $100K

  • 0
A Night in the EmeraLIED City raises $100K

Approximately 350 supporters of the Lied Center for Performing Arts enjoyed being the stars on the Lied Center's 30- by 70-foot main stage Feb. 19 at the Friends of Lied's biennial gala, "A Night in the EmeraLIED City," a theme inspired by the Emerald City from the classic movie "The Wizard of Oz." Here attendees dance to top 40s music from the 1950s to the present performed by the Downtown Collective dance band. The event also included a cocktail hour, gourmet dinner on the main stage, live and silent auctions and more. Expenses were still being processed at press time, but the event raised an estimated $100,000 to support the Friends of Lied's mission to provide in-state programming, free tickets for underserved children and adults, and educational outreach across the state, said Amy Ossian, the Lied Center's membership manager. Watch for more event photos and details in the April L Magazine, which will be distributed March 24.

 PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER, NICHE PUBLICATIONS EDITOR

Related to this story

Most Popular

Esiason to speak at Team Jack Gala

Esiason to speak at Team Jack Gala

Former NFL quarterback, NFL analyst and founder of the foundation that bears his name, Boomer Esiason will be the keynote speaker at the ninth…

Friends of Lied Gala Friday

Originally scheduled for Jan. 22, the Friends of Lied Gala event was postponed to this Friday, Feb. 18. This year’s gala theme, A Night in the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News