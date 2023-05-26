Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

To raise awareness about increasing needs of the hungry and homeless in the Lincoln community, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach hosted a walk on May 24 from the agency’s original location at 19th and R streets to its current location on North 27th Street.

The walk’s route highlighted the Bold Hope Expands facility expansion campaign, the final phase of the agency’s relocation to 27th Street. Matt Talbot moved from its original location in 2010, when the building it was renting was sold to make way for the Antelope Valley Revitalization project.

Tony Ojeda, board president during the relocation in 2010, kicked off the walk with brief remarks. The 1.8-mile route took participants a block west on R Street, north on Antelope Valley Parkway to Vine Street, east on Vine and then north on 27th Street to the current facility at 2121 N. 27th St.

Executive Director Susanne Blue participated in the walk and shared a brief reflection at its conclusion.

“The walk highlights how our move to North 27th Street was just a small distance, but the increased hope and services we’ve been able to provide since making that move have been significant,” said Blue. “We are serving more people through more programs and, unfortunately, the need is greater than ever.”

According to the most recent Point-in-Time count, the number of individuals experiencing chronic, unsheltered homelessness in Lincoln has nearly doubled in the past year. In addition, Matt Talbot has seen a 35% increase in on-site meals and a 20% increase in the number of guests served. As a result of expanding programs to meet those community needs, the agency has experienced significant growth.

Bold Hope Expands aims to strengthen outreach efforts by building a north addition to the existing facility and a three-stall garage to store the agency's van and donated furniture, mattresses and household items for clients. Construction is expected to be completed in July. All funds raised during Give to Lincoln Day will support the facility expansion campaign. Preliminary results indicated Matt Talbot received the fifth-most donations of any participating nonprofit at about $224,000.

“We are expanding Matt Talbot’s capacity to help people move out of homelessness and into stability in ways we could not have imagined when we moved to North 27th Street in 2010,” said Blue. “This campaign will change the lives of many, and allow Matt Talbot to continue its work as a leading community resource for individuals and families in Lincoln struggling with poverty, homelessness and addiction.”