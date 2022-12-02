 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A dancing star at Starry Nights

Young dancer Brynn Willey from the Starstruck Dance Academy draws a crowd Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival at Gateway Mall. The 12th annual event is the People's City Mission's largest community event and fundraiser. In addition to presenting 16 designer-decorated Christmas trees sponsored by local businesses and churches that were sold online by silent auction, the four-day event included live entertainment, including performances by dancers from several local clubs. Starry Nights also featured a Christmas market with designer-decorated wreaths, door hangers and small trees, a whimsical selfie station and a Letters to Santa drop box. Watch for more photos and details in the January L Magazine, which will be distributed in print on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25.

 PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER

