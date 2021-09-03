9th annual Art in the Garden planned for Sept. 11

For the ninth consecutive year, Noyes Art Gallery will hold Art in the Garden at Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, located on the southwest corner of 27th and D streets. The 2021 event is set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, and the theme is The Ruby Slippers from L. Frank Baum’s classic "The Wizard of Oz."

In keeping with this theme, garden designers Steve Nosal and Alice Reed have built this year’s floral display around the stunning colors and patterns in the Land of Oz. This array will provide a spectacular setting for the art.

Art in the Garden features paintings, sculptures, photography, pottery, woodworking, stained glass, furniture, clothing, jewelry, mobiles and more. All the art is for sale, and the event supports the Sunken Gardens. Admission is free with free parking available across the street at the Rose Garden. Food trucks will also be available to serve hungry attendees.

Generous sponsorships by Great Western Bank, Ameritas, Party in the Parks, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation, as well as an army of volunteers make Art in the Garden possible.

