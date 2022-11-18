50th Holiday of Trees coming Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

The Heritage League Women’s Club will present the 50th Holiday of Trees at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd., on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The event will include 15 beautiful trees decorated by community members and organizations, live performances by local musicians, Mrs. Santa, a raffle, an Attic Treasures with gently used items, a pantry with baked goods and a café for lunch, homemade pies and coffee.

Proceeds will benefit CHI St. Elizabeth Foundation’s Burn Unit Fund – the same fund Heritage League members chose for the first Holiday of Trees in 1972. No admission fee or ticket is needed, but freewill donations are requested.