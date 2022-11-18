 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
50th Holiday of Trees coming Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Holiday of Trees

Nate Wagner and his daughter, Alayna, admire trees uniquely decorated by community members and organizations at a previous Heritage League Holiday of Trees. This year's event is set for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

 FILE PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER

The Heritage League Women’s Club will present the 50th Holiday of Trees at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd., on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The event will include 15 beautiful trees decorated by community members and organizations, live performances by local musicians, Mrs. Santa, a raffle, an Attic Treasures with gently used items, a pantry with baked goods and a café for lunch, homemade pies and coffee.

Proceeds will benefit CHI St. Elizabeth Foundation’s Burn Unit Fund – the same fund Heritage League members chose for the first Holiday of Trees in 1972. No admission fee or ticket is needed, but freewill donations are requested.

