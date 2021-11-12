49th annual Holiday of Trees set for Dec. 2-3

The Heritage League will host its 49th annual Holiday of Trees on Thursday, Dec. 2, and Friday, Dec. 3, at accessible Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. (26th and South streets).

Event hours are Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday, the raffle will take place and food service will close at 6:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 protocol for masking and spacing on these days will be as announced by the local health department. Admission price remains at $1 per person. Tickets may be purchased at the door or from Heritage League members.

Proceeds from this year’s ticket sales will go to the Friendship Home of Lincoln. Friendship Home supports, shelters and advocates for victims of domestic violence and their children. Advocates work with each victim to assess current risk and determine options and resources.

Friendship Home also offers short-term mental health and substance abuse counseling if the initial assessment indicates it is needed. For more information, go to Friendshiphome.org or call 402-437-9302. Friendship Home is a 501(c)(3) corporation, and donations are tax deductible.