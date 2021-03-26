40 for 40 Campaign to benefit People's City Mission

The People’s City Mission (PCM) plays a vital role in caring for, and providing resources to, the homeless and working poor residents of Lincoln. Many of PCM's programs set high standards for peer organizations. It truly is a jewel in the crown of our community.

While COVID-19 has affected everyone, perhaps no organization has been more affected than PCM. The pandemic has resulted in rising needs for services and decreased fundraising opportunities. Despite it all, Pastor Tom Barber and the PCM team continue forward in their work, diligently and without complaint.

About the campaign

In appreciation for the PCM staff's determination and the proven outcomes of the Mission's programs, local ag leader Nate Blum has started a 40 for 40 Campaign. The campaign goal is to raise $40,000 for PCM by Blum’s 40th birthday on June 3.

The campaign will culminate in a live "No More Blues" outdoor event from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. June 3 that will feature a performance by blues artist Hector Anchondo, along with a silent auction and food trucks, at Capitol View Winery, located south of Lincoln near Roca at 2361 Wittstruck Road.