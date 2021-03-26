40 for 40 Campaign to benefit People's City Mission

The People’s City Mission (PCM) plays a vital role in caring for, and providing resources to, the homeless and working poor residents of Lincoln. Many of PCM's programs set high standards for peer organizations. It truly is a jewel in the crown of our community.
While COVID-19 has affected everyone, perhaps no organization has been more affected than PCM. The pandemic has resulted in rising needs for services and decreased fundraising opportunities. Despite it all, Pastor Tom Barber and the PCM team continue forward in their work, diligently and without complaint.
About the campaign
In appreciation for the PCM staff's determination and the proven outcomes of the Mission's programs, local ag leader Nate Blum has started a 40 for 40 Campaign. The campaign goal is to raise $40,000 for PCM by Blum’s 40th birthday on June 3.
The campaign will culminate in a live "No More Blues" outdoor event from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. June 3 that will feature a performance by blues artist Hector Anchondo, along with a silent auction and food trucks, at Capitol View Winery, located south of Lincoln near Roca at 2361 Wittstruck Road.
“While the impetus for this effort is my 40th anniversary residing on the spinning ball of rock we call 'Earth,' the campaign and event are solely meant to lift up and show our appreciation for the work of Pastor Tom and the staff at PCM,” said Blum.
“We so much appreciate Nate’s support for the People’s City Mission," said Pastor Tom. "This birthday event is a wonderful and creative way to help the homeless in our community. I hope to see you there.”
Blum serves as executive director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board and the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association. He and his family are 20-year residents of Lincoln and have been active in the Lincoln community throughout that time.
Donations can be made at: pcmlincoln.org or https://www.classy.org/give/74615/#!/donation/checkout.
Be sure to indicate ”40 for 40” in the comment section when you make your donation.
Sponsorship levels are:
Bronze: $500
Silver: $750
Gold: $1,000
Platinum: $1,500
Sponsors at all four levels will receive an invitation to the “No More Blues” event and inclusion of their logo on promotional materials.