3rd Brews at the Zoo coming Aug. 21
Cheetah

A cheetah seems to pose for pictures taken through glass by Brews at the Zoo guests (from left) Kaila Shirey, Loguen Blazek, Edward Boone and Mallory Rogers at the first event June 26.

 PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

Adults age 21 and over are invited to enjoy tasty craft beers and live music by local band Flannel Channel at this summer's third Brews at the Zoo fundraiser at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

Taste craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more, as well as ciders and wines. Brats and burgers will be available to purchase.

Tickets include admission from 6-11 p.m. and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals, including 40 endangered species, plus three drinks and the live concert. Tickets are available at LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo.

