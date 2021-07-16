2nd Brews at the Zoo coming July 24

Adults age 21 and over are invited to enjoy tasty craft beers and live music by local band Loose Affiliation at this summer's second Brews at the Zoo fundraiser at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

Taste craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more. Brats and burgers will be available to purchase.

Tickets include admission from 6-11 p.m. and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals, including 40 endangered species, plus three drinks and the live concert. Tickets are available at LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo.

