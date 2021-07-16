 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2nd Brews at the Zoo coming July 24
0 Comments

2nd Brews at the Zoo coming July 24

  • 0

Adults age 21 and over are invited to enjoy tasty craft beers and live music by local band Loose Affiliation at this summer's second Brews at the Zoo fundraiser at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

Taste craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more. Brats and burgers will be available to purchase.

Tickets include admission from 6-11 p.m. and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals, including 40 endangered species, plus three drinks and the live concert. Tickets are available at LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News