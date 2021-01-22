$25,000 donated for PB&J sandwiches

Did you know that the People's City Mission hands out 100 meals-to-go daily, in addition to over 700 daily homemade meals served in its dining room? These meals-to-go are given to folks living on the streets, to guests who are away from the shelter during meal times, and to just about anyone who stops by and asks for one.

All of them include a sandwich or two, a carbohydrate, fresh fruit, a bottle of water and a snack. Sometimes those sandwiches are good old peanut butter and jelly!

Near the end of 2020, an anonymous donor gave the Mission a unique contribution. He wrote a check for $25,000 to buy peanut butter and jelly -- a LOT of peanut butter and jelly. The thinking behind this gift was that PB&J is a good source of fast protein, and the most universally popular sandwich of homeless people living on the streets. And he was right. It is!

So the Mission's kitchen manager has placed an order for 300-plus cases of each condiment and expects shipment sometime in January. The Mission also plans to hand out peanut butter and jelly to clients at its Help Center as well as to other nonprofits in the city.