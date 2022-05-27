$231.5K needed in next 4 days to save Pershing mural

During Give to Lincoln Day on Thursday, 153 donors gave a total of $81,801.22 to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, according to Liz Shea-McCoy, chair of the Committee to Save the Pershing Mural. All of those foundation funds will go to the effort to save the Pershing mural.

To date, 713 donors have contributed to the fundraising effort to save the Pershing mural, which was initiated three months ago on March 1. Corporate donors have included the Acklie Charitable Foundation, Ameritas, the Krieger Foundation and the Richard P. Kimmel and Laurine Kimmel Charitable Fund, the Committee to Save the Pershing Mural, and fiscal sponsor, the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation.

The updated total leaves $231,516.77 remaining to reach $1 million to meet the City of Lincoln’s Wednesday, June 1, deadline to safely remove the mural from the front of the Pershing Center (during July and August), before the building is roped off for demolition in early September 2022.

In addition, the committee has initiated and is exploring several options for relocating the mural. In addition to proper display, committee members are evaluating the reinstallation options in light of future coordination with events, music and educational opportunities.

Tax-deductible donations to Restore the Pershing Mural may be made online at www.nshsf.org/projects/pershing-mural/ or by mailing contributions to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, 128 N. 13th St., Suite 1010, Lincoln, NE 68508, noting Pershing Mural Preservation Project in the "memo" line of the check.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0