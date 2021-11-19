2 foundations join match campaign supporting Gathering Place

It’s the giving season, and Community Action’s Gathering Place is raising funds to support its work to fight hunger in Lincoln.

Thanks to the support of a variety of local funders and businesses, donations to the Gathering Place through Dec. 31 are being matched dollar for dollar. Recently, Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation and Lincoln Rotary 14 Foundation contributed additional dollars to the match pool.

“We’re so thankful that both Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation and Rotary 14 have both joined as sponsors of this campaign,” said Heather Loughman, Community Action’s CEO. “Their generous support, along with that of our additional sponsors, will expand our ability to provide a dollar-for-dollar match on donations that come in for the Gathering Place through the end of the year, ultimately enhancing our ability to fight hunger in Lincoln.”

Those two foundations join several additional sponsors including lead sponsor Acklie Charitable Foundation; Miriam Moeller Charitable Trust; Union Bank and Trust; Bukaty Companies; Horizon Bank; Sue Quambusch, in Memory of Len Sloup; and DuTeau Chevrolet-Subaru. This year’s goal is to raise $200,000 to support the work of the Gathering Place.