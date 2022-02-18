 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
15th Helping Hands Auction set for March 3

The United Way Women in Philanthropy’s 15th annual Helping Hands Auction has been rescheduled to take place Thursday, March 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.

With the theme “Diamonds are Forever,” the event will raise funds to provide diapers and winter clothing to children and their families who are in need. This year, the auction will also benefit United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska by purchasing new Tech Tools developmental technology at Bryan Health East and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital’s Pediatric Clinic in Lincoln.

For more information, call 402-441-7700 or visit unitedwaylincoln.org.

