100s Who Care groups to meet jointly Thursday

Since 2015, the 100s of Women Who Care and 100s of Men Who Care Lincoln groups have benefited a combined 34 nonprofit organizations with donations totaling over $400,000.
On Thursday, June 17, the women’s group expects to exceed $200,000 in total donations in six years at a joint meeting with the men’s group. Pinnacle Bank is sponsoring the event, which will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the patio at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The event will feature speakers from both the women’s and men’s groups, the sponsor and past nonprofit recipients of funds.
The public is invited to attend. Here’s how it will work:
Each woman or man who attends a 100s of Women or 100s of Men event (or a joint event) donates $100, which will be given to a local nonprofit selected later that evening by the group. Attendees nominate local nonprofits, three are picked at random, three members pitch why each of the nonprofits deserves the group’s support, and then the entire group votes to determine the winning nonprofit that will receive the funds.
“People who are interested can attend the meeting and network, enjoy complimentary hosted food and drink, and hear from past nonprofit recipients of funds in addition to learning about nonprofits who need support,” said Ava Thomas, president and publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star and co-founder of the 100s of Women Who Care-Lincoln group. “The combination of hundreds of men and women coming together to each donate $100 will make a substantial impact on the chosen organization, which will receive 100% of the proceeds.”
At previous events, the men’s group has also featured guest speakers who address the impact that giving can have on lives and need in our community, noted Kevin Schneider, attorney at Cline Williams and co-founder of 100s of Men Who Care-Lincoln.
“Our guest speakers have included John Cook, Clayton Anderson, Steve Joel and Doc Sadler,” he said.
The men’s group’s most recent recipient – selected prior to the pandemic – was the Olympus Track Club led by Raymonn Adams. The club uses track and field to make a difference in the lives of 8- to 18-year-olds in Lincoln. Many of these kids come from broken homes, or are even homeless. In Adams’ words, “Our focus is, we develop self-esteem. Our philosophy is to develop the mind first, and the body will follow.”
Also due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the women’s group last hosted an event – a small in-person event with a virtual component – in September. The group raised $10,000 in donations from members, and the winning nonprofit was the Junior League of Lincoln for its Diaper Bank project.
“With that donation, over 17,000 diapers will be donated to families throughout our community,” said Thomas. “We were also fortunate to secure $10,000 in matching funds for the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund, made possible by generous sponsors Baxter Toyota-Lincoln, Baxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram-Lincoln, D.A. Davidson Companies, Mueller Robak LLC and Olsson. The fund provides grants to nonprofit organizations in Lincoln that are working with communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We hope this upcoming joint event will enable us to produce a record-setting donation for a deserving nonprofit,” Thomas added.
While the pandemic made coordinating the women’s and men’s group meetings complex in the past year, both groups aim to meet quarterly and expect to return to that frequency soon, organizers said.
Those who can’t attend the joint meeting on Thursday but are interested in helping the groups support nonprofits can donate to the women’s group online at https://my.lcf.org/100s or mail a check for $100 to:
100s of Women Who Care-Lincoln, Lincoln Community Foundation, Attn: 100s of Women Who Care Fund, 215 Centennial Mall Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68508. Be sure to include “100s of Women Who Care Fund” in the memo line.
Or, donate to: 100s of Men Who Care-Lincoln, Cline Williams, Attn: Kevin Schneider, 233 S. 13th St., 1900 US Bank Building, Lincoln, NE 68508. Include “100s of Men Who Care Fund” in the memo line.