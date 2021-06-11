100s Who Care groups to meet jointly Thursday

Since 2015, the 100s of Women Who Care and 100s of Men Who Care Lincoln groups have benefited a combined 34 nonprofit organizations with donations totaling over $400,000.

On Thursday, June 17, the women’s group expects to exceed $200,000 in total donations in six years at a joint meeting with the men’s group. Pinnacle Bank is sponsoring the event, which will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the patio at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The event will feature speakers from both the women’s and men’s groups, the sponsor and past nonprofit recipients of funds.

The public is invited to attend. Here’s how it will work:

Each woman or man who attends a 100s of Women or 100s of Men event (or a joint event) donates $100, which will be given to a local nonprofit selected later that evening by the group. Attendees nominate local nonprofits, three are picked at random, three members pitch why each of the nonprofits deserves the group’s support, and then the entire group votes to determine the winning nonprofit that will receive the funds.