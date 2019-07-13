With the kind of heat Nebraska has been enduring in recent weeks, it was nice for the Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League to get a break in the wooded scenery of the Platteview Golf Club July 1.
The course was in great shape, and the slight breeze made for a pleasant day, but the fairways were still tight and accuracy was a necessity. Teams were divided into four-person groups in the three flights with a total of 128 golfers for the Scramble event.
Scores were very similar to 2018, so it appears the LSMGL group has adjusted to the demands of this challenging course. No other layout the group plays has these kinds of hills, valleys, water and trees. Jerry Petersen won the pin prize for closest second shot on No. 9, and Dean Muller won closest to the pin on No. 8. The next Fun Day event will be July 22 at Woodland Hills.
Winners:
Flight A-First place, score 59-John Eshleman, Rick Owens, Jerry Petersen and John Tritt; second place, score 60-Shorty Harris, Larry Honeycutt, Bill Rainey and Bob Wesslund; third place, score 60-Robert James, Pat Swift, James Johnson and Dan Stahr.
Flight B-First place, score 64-Dean Muller, Jim Stepanich, Steve Cherep and Steve Mayer; second place, score 64-Monty Fredrickson, Rich Robinson, Nick McElvain and Gary Jones; third place, score 65-Mike Dosskey, Robert Hagedorn, Tom Martin and Bob Swan.
Flight C-First place, score 67-Roger Coleman, Darel Whitebread, Garry Morgan and Bob Monson; second place, score 68-Ron Riley, Jerry Riley, Neil Steiner and Rick Riley; third place, score 68-Stephen Goodrich, Glen Schmieding, Bill Nelson and Bruce Liesveld.