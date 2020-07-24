Full field highlights LSMGL Woodland Hills event

After experiencing a number of sweltering days, the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League was not sure what would await members at one of their favorite stops for Fun Days. But after a thunderstorm rumbled through Lincoln Sunday morning and delayed the start of the event, the humidity subsided a bit, and July 20 turned into a fabulous day for golf with moderate temperatures and little wind at Woodland Hills Golf Course by Eagle.
Three flights were used for the U-Pik event, and the Shamble format utilized 60% of each player’s handicap.
Once teams chose their best drive from the group, each golfer played his own ball until it was holed out. Pin prize winners were Al Delano on No. 9 for longest putt and Todd Wirth on No. 18 for closest to the pin with the second shot.
One benefit of the 1½ hour delay was that delicious grilled burgers by owner Todd Flodman were available at the turn, rather than having to wait until the end of the round. The league’s next Fun Day will be a U-Pik event June 27 at Iron Horse.
Winners:
Flight A-First place, score 99-Doug McClelland, Robert Hailey, Jeff Kuhlman and Larry Morford; second place, score 100-Pat Swift, Robert James, James Johnson and Gary Roller; third place, score 102-John Tritt, John Eshleman, Jerry Petersen and Rick Owens.
Flight B-First place, score 99-Verdell Schramm, Terry Waak, Gary McCown and Gary Hamilton; second place, score 101-Darrell Plumb, Allan Klusman, George Hill and Bob Swan; third place, score 104-Bill Allen, Denny Quick, Loy Forster and Craig Beach.
Flight C-First place, score 99-Todd Wirth, Jeff Horst, Paul Haith and Jerry Vidlak; second place, score 102-Ron Cunningham, Ron Ruff, Stan Dinges and Larry Darling; third place, score 104-Jerry Edmunds, Al Delano, Mark Bieber and Bill Rondeau.
