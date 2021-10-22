Frinks receive October Heart of 4-H award

Lancaster County 4-H has named JJ and Amy Frink of Lincoln co-winners of the October “Heart of 4-H Award” in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

The Frinks have volunteered with Lancaster County 4-H for nearly five years. They help co-lead the Rusty Spurs 4-H horse club and previously helped with the Boots N Hooves 4-H horse club as parent volunteers. At the Lancaster County Super Fair, they are superintendents of the 4-H Roping/Working Ranch show and help set up for many other horse shows.

“We like being 4-H volunteers because we get to watch the kids grow and learn with their horse projects year by year,” Amy said. “Our favorite experience as 4-H volunteers is seeing the kids' faces when they win a class.”

4-H staff member Kate Pulec added, “This year at the Super Fair, JJ and Amy helped at the 4-H horse shows whenever and wherever there was a need. They helped set up and tear down the jumping show and miniature horse show. For years, they have supplied the goats for goat tying and do not charge 4-H.”

