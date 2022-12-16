Friendship Home offers a new start to domestic violence victims

It is the end of the year, and we don’t know how we got here this fast. The years seem to move quickly these days, but that is not always the case for a survivor of domestic violence. With your partnership, Friendship Home has served nearly 1,500 people this year. Currently, our programs serve 202 survivors, and we anticipate that number increasing throughout the holiday season.

Friendship Home serves individuals fleeing from an abusive relationship – survivors like Diana, who are unsure of what the future holds, especially once they have made that life-changing decision to leave. Diana came to Friendship Home after working with an advocate to secure a safe time for her to leave her home. Her husband was physically, mentally and financially abusive. Each night was a nightmare of his own making. Diana was dependent on her abuser to get to work. He wouldn’t let her have a car, meaning her arrival was up to him. Eventually, her employer had to let her go because of too many missed shifts. Her job was her one escape, a place to feel safe for a temporary moment – that is, until his actions took that from her.

When Diana called Friendship Home’s crisis line, an advocate began working with her on safety planning – how to get Diana out of her home and into shelter in the safest way possible. Friendship Home’s staff members are trained for situations like Diana’s. Thankfully, through lethality testing and safety planning, Diana moved into shelter the week before Christmas and began the steps to secure her future free from domestic violence.

She felt as if everyone around her had holiday cheer, except for her. How could she, when she felt like her whole world was crashing down? She participated in the programs, attended the classes and was planning for a new future. It all seemed so far away, almost out of reach, and then Christmas day rolled around. She woke early that morning without much sleep the night before – sleep hadn’t been easy lately. There were presents underneath the tree with her name on them, and she was in awe. She did not expect that she would get gifts; her husband never got her one.

Things were changing for Diana. With the help of her advocate, Christina, she secured a job at a local shop. Her money was finally going toward her account and not her abuser’s. That first paycheck gave her a sense of pride and ownership that she had never experienced. She could see a new, bright future approaching her, one filled with hope and safety.

The New Year brings resolutions and grand ideas – the ability to make a change in your life and restart. Thanks to our community and the support Friendship Home receives throughout the year, survivors of domestic violence are gifted the opportunity to create a new beginning any time of the year, due to the support Friendship Home can provide to each survivor.

Friendship Home is proud to be a thread in the fabric of this generous community. Together, we serve those in need and care for each other. To give a gift of hope this holiday season, visit www.friendshiphome.org or contact Dani at 402-434-6599.