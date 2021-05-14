Friendship Force returns to Let’s Eat Out meetings

The Friendship Force of Lincoln (FFL) has been impacted by COVID 19, with normal club meetings postponed or held by Zoom. But as vaccinations continue and pandemic mandates ease, club members are getting back to normal. Traditionally, quarterly meetings have included Let’s Eat Out (LEO) at many of Lincoln’s ethnic restaurants.
LEO committee members are Bruce and Carlene Keim and Sara Stephenson.
The May 2021 LEO, after more than a year off, was held as a "to-go” meal from the Stur 22 Restaurant and Lounge. Twenty FFL members and one guest listened to Charles Brewer tell the story of how Stur 22 started in Lincoln. Brewer is originally from Liberia, West Africa. He came to Concordia University in Seward on a football scholarship.
His original idea was to have Stur 22 be just a cocktail lounge. Brewer had met the owner of the Rock Island Social Club (formerly Henry’s on South). The kitchen had been shut down, and the club was using it as a bar and Lounge. Brewer was invited to serve his ethnic African and Caribbean food on several weekends, using the kitchen to prepare the food. The lines were long, even in the cold weather.
Brewer applied for and received a small business loan. He now had the money but no physical location to start his business. After looking at locations, luck had it that the owner of The Rock Island Social Club was looking to do something else. So, a deal was worked out so that Brewer could start his business at the current location of Stur 22 on Winthrop Road. He and his wife opened Stur 22 in August 2017.
The name Stur 22 comes from when Brewer was a young boy. As his mother was making meals, she would have him stir the pot with a spoon 22 times. The fact that his mom had an accent made the word STIR sound like STUR, and thus the name STUR 22.
A menu full of African dishes, many from Brewer’s mother’s recipes, gave FFL members a wide variety of foods to try. Jerk Pulled Pork, Fried Plantain Slices and Brown Stew Oxtail are just a few. The Street Tacos included one with Blackened Shrimp and the other with Jerk Pork. The Steam Veggies included potatoes, carrots and peppers cooked in a broth that resembled pot roast vegetables.
The FFL members picked up their meals and enjoyed food and fellowship at Memorial Park east of Stur 22. Brewer also has a second location called Stur Fast at 13th and O streets in Lincoln.
The next LEO will be on Tuesday, June 22, at 5 p.m. at The Korea House, 5601 S. 56th St.
Annual membership in FFL is $40 for an individual and $75 for a family. For local club information, visit www.friendshipforcelincoln.org. During normal years, Lincoln members of Friendship Force have had the opportunity to visit overseas clubs at least once a year and to host an international club in Lincoln. The international and United States journeys are expected to resume in late 2021 and in 2022.
The FFL is one of 364 chapters or clubs affiliated with Friendship Force International, a nonprofit organization in 61 countries dedicated to the principle that each person can contribute to global goodwill through personal friendships. The international website, www.thefriendshipforce.org, lists journeys in the United States and internationally.