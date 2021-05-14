Friendship Force returns to Let’s Eat Out meetings

The Friendship Force of Lincoln (FFL) has been impacted by COVID 19, with normal club meetings postponed or held by Zoom. But as vaccinations continue and pandemic mandates ease, club members are getting back to normal. Traditionally, quarterly meetings have included Let’s Eat Out (LEO) at many of Lincoln’s ethnic restaurants.

LEO committee members are Bruce and Carlene Keim and Sara Stephenson.

The May 2021 LEO, after more than a year off, was held as a "to-go” meal from the Stur 22 Restaurant and Lounge. Twenty FFL members and one guest listened to Charles Brewer tell the story of how Stur 22 started in Lincoln. Brewer is originally from Liberia, West Africa. He came to Concordia University in Seward on a football scholarship.

His original idea was to have Stur 22 be just a cocktail lounge. Brewer had met the owner of the Rock Island Social Club (formerly Henry’s on South). The kitchen had been shut down, and the club was using it as a bar and Lounge. Brewer was invited to serve his ethnic African and Caribbean food on several weekends, using the kitchen to prepare the food. The lines were long, even in the cold weather.