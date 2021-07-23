Friendship Force hosts first post-COVID in-person dinner

Friendship Force of Lincoln (FFL) hosted its first post-COVID in-person Let's Eat Out (LEO) dinner at the Perfect Diner on June 23.

With COVID-19 canceling LEO meetings since March 2020, FFL members enjoyed gathering as a group in person again. Nineteen Friendship Force members attended to catch up on what had happened over the last year.

The LEO meetings normally take place at different ethnic restaurants four times a year. The Perfect Diner, 2855 N. 27th St., offers a varied selection of Chinese and Thai foods.

The next LEO will be at The Oven East, 101 Pioneer Woods Drive, for cuisine of India on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Annual membership in FFL is $40 per individual and $75 per family. For more local club information, visit www.friendshipforcelincoln.org. During normal years, Lincoln members of Friendship Force have had the opportunity to visit overseas clubs at least once a year, and to host an international club in Lincoln. The international and U.S. journeys are expected to resume in late 2021 and in 2022.

FFL is one of 364 chapters or clubs affiliated with Friendship Force International, a nonprofit organization in 61 countries dedicated to the principle that each person can contribute to global goodwill through personal friendships. The international website, www.thefriendshipforce.org, lists U.S. and international journeys.

