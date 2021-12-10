Friendship Force hosts Afghan refugees at holiday party

Four new residents of Lincoln from Afghanistan gave an international focus to the annual holiday party of Friendship Force of Lincoln (FFL). Recent arrivals are Irfan Bahawi, Mohibullah Himat, Omran Shayesta and Abdul Wajid Hadi.

Following dinner at the Venue Restaurant, the four refugees told FFL members about their lives in Afghanistan, their airlift out of the country as U.S. forces withdrew, and their travels that led them to Lincoln. They also talked about their hopes for their future in Lincoln and their concerns for their families left behind.

Two of the immigrants are graduates of the University in Kabul, in engineering and in finance. After they receive their Social Security documents and other required papers, they plan to enroll at Southeast Community College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to earn their ability to continue their careers. Three of the men spoke fluent English and translated for the one who is just starting his English Language class.

Bahawi is an interpreter at Catholic Social Services to help his people. Himat worked with the U.S. military in Afghanistan as a civil engineer for three years, in different organizations such as the Mercy Corps of Afghanistan.