Friendship Force hosts Afghan refugees at holiday party

Four new residents of Lincoln from Afghanistan gave an international focus to the annual holiday party of Friendship Force of Lincoln (FFL). Recent arrivals are Irfan Bahawi, Mohibullah Himat, Omran Shayesta and Abdul Wajid Hadi.
Following dinner at the Venue Restaurant, the four refugees told FFL members about their lives in Afghanistan, their airlift out of the country as U.S. forces withdrew, and their travels that led them to Lincoln. They also talked about their hopes for their future in Lincoln and their concerns for their families left behind.
Two of the immigrants are graduates of the University in Kabul, in engineering and in finance. After they receive their Social Security documents and other required papers, they plan to enroll at Southeast Community College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to earn their ability to continue their careers. Three of the men spoke fluent English and translated for the one who is just starting his English Language class.
Bahawi is an interpreter at Catholic Social Services to help his people. Himat worked with the U.S. military in Afghanistan as a civil engineer for three years, in different organizations such as the Mercy Corps of Afghanistan.
Clayton Naff of Lincoln Literacy facilitated their attendance.
Members of the ukulele music group from the Oscher Lifelong Learning Institute provided the accompaniment to group singing of holiday tunes.
Sharre Jahde and Laurie Ann Scott, longtime members of the Lincoln organization, shared their early memories of the club, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Friendship Force International was founded 45 years ago with the support of President Jimmy Carter.
Arlene Rea has served as president of the local group for the last two years. Judy Keetle will succeed her.
Annual membership in FFL is $45 for an individual and $85 for a family. The FFL website with local club information is www.friendshipforcelincoln.org. During normal years, Lincoln members of Friendship Force have had the opportunity to visit overseas clubs at least once a year, and also to host an international club in Lincoln. A New Jersey club will visit Lincoln in 2022, and Lincoln members will visit North Carolina clubs. International visitors are also expected in Lincoln in 2022, where they will be hosted in local homes.
The Friendship Force of Lincoln is one of 364 chapters or clubs affiliated with Friendship Force International, a nonprofit organization in 61 countries dedicated to the principle that each person can contribute to global goodwill through personal friendships. The international website, www.thefriendshipforce.org, lists journeys in the United States and internationally.