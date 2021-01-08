Friendship Force donates gift bags to Center for People in Need

Holiday parties were disrupted by the pandemic, and the Friendship Force of Lincoln (FFL) was no exception. So, members of its social committee came up with an alternative to help needy Lincolnites during December. FFL partnered with the Center for People in Need to provide holiday gift bags to the people it serves.
Members provided more than 50 gift bags and cash donations for the Center. Some members gave as many as four times, and friends of FFL members donated too.
One member had family members prepare bags for the Center instead of exchanging gifts because of the pandemic. Another had grandchildren choose the gifts. Because of the successful effort, FFL is considering doing a similar charitable effort in 2021, even though the end of the pandemic may enable holiday parties again.
Members in charge of the effort by the social committee were Sara Stephenson, chair; Ruby James, Carolyn Kitter, Dal Rannou, Joanna Rogers, Julie Splichal, Dru Sypal, Marilyn Watson and Jeanne Zwiebel.
Annual membership in FFL is $40 for an individual and $75 for a family. Currently, Lincoln’s membership consists of more than 100 individuals and families. The FFL website with local club information is www.friendshipforcelincoln.org.
The Friendship Force of Lincoln is one of 364 chapters or clubs affiliated with Friendship Force International, a nonprofit organization in 61 countries dedicated to the principle that each person can contribute to global goodwill through personal friendships. The international website, www.thefriendshipforce.org, lists journeys in the United States and internationally.
Members travel throughout the world meeting people, sharing experiences and gaining insight into each other’s lifestyles and cultures. Friendship Force International was established in 1977 with the support and endorsement of President Jimmy Carter, who envisioned that friendship among people of different nations and cultures would not only be personally enriching for participants, but would foster positive relations between diverse people and cultures. FFI is nonpolitical, nonsectarian in structure. The primary activity is conducted by volunteers.