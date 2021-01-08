Friendship Force donates gift bags to Center for People in Need

Holiday parties were disrupted by the pandemic, and the Friendship Force of Lincoln (FFL) was no exception. So, members of its social committee came up with an alternative to help needy Lincolnites during December. FFL partnered with the Center for People in Need to provide holiday gift bags to the people it serves.

Members provided more than 50 gift bags and cash donations for the Center. Some members gave as many as four times, and friends of FFL members donated too.

One member had family members prepare bags for the Center instead of exchanging gifts because of the pandemic. Another had grandchildren choose the gifts. Because of the successful effort, FFL is considering doing a similar charitable effort in 2021, even though the end of the pandemic may enable holiday parties again.

Members in charge of the effort by the social committee were Sara Stephenson, chair; Ruby James, Carolyn Kitter, Dal Rannou, Joanna Rogers, Julie Splichal, Dru Sypal, Marilyn Watson and Jeanne Zwiebel.

Annual membership in FFL is $40 for an individual and $75 for a family. Currently, Lincoln’s membership consists of more than 100 individuals and families. The FFL website with local club information is www.friendshipforcelincoln.org.