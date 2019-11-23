More than 40 people gathered at Mahoney State Park Oct. 27, when Friends of the Niobrara bestowed the River Keeper Award posthumously to Lou Christiansen, the group's founder and first president.
Bruce Kennedy of Malcolm, the group's current president, introduced Deb Olson, Lou's daughter, who then introduced the other 25 Christiansen family members in attendance, including Lou's widow, Jan.
Kennedy also introduced Tony Baker, legislative aide to Sen. Tom Brewer, and Steve Thede, superintendent of the Niobrara National Scenic River in Valentine, Nebraska.
Lou and Jan Christiansen ran the Sparks Store and Post Office at Sparks, Nebraska. They were strong opponents of the Norden Dam, which would have dammed the most scenic and ecologically important portion of the Niobrara River. They were also strong proponents of the Niobrara National Scenic River, one of Nebraska's finest outdoor encounters.
Lou also ran Dryland Aquatics, an outfitting business in the area, and took many people on the river. The Sparks Store was a center of activity for canoeing on that part of the Niobrara and was a local gathering point. Lou used this opportunity to enlighten people to the merits of having a National Scenic River. He passed away in 2004.
You have free articles remaining.
Kennedy took the group on an imaginary canoe trip on the river and praised the efforts of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Nebraska Land Trust, Nebraska Environmental Trust, Nature Conservancy and Audubon of Kansas for their work on land protection along the Niobrara National Scenic River.
Kennedy said that although many efforts had already been made to protect scenic values, much of the land in the scenic corridor was privately owned, vulnerable to possible development and in need of protection.
The River Keeper Award plaque was given to Jan Christiansen on behalf of Lou. It included a collage of photos of Lou, the Sparks Store and canoers on the river. It stated: “Niobrara River Keeper Award in memory of Lou Christiansen—Founder of Dryland Aquatics and Friends of the Niobrara. Lou put Sparks on the map as 'Nebraska's Canoe Capital.'”
Friends of the Niobrara Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization chartered in 1999 as a successor to Save The Niobrara River Association. The Friends of the Niobrara mission is “to preserve the natural, historic and scenic qualities of the Niobrara River Valley, including the National Scenic River corridor, through a program of education and promotion of projects to accomplish this goal.”
For more information, see friendsoftheniobrara.org.