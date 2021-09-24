Friends of the Environmental Trust honor Mark Brohman

Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust recognized the 15 years of outstanding service by Mark Brohman as executive director of the Trust with a reception and presentation Sept. 19 at Deer Springs Winery. Brohman plans to leave his position Nov. 10 to accept a new job as executive director of the Lincoln-based Wachiska Audubon Society.

He received a landscape painting titled “Frenchmen Creek, East of Enders,” by acclaimed Nebraska artist Anne Burkholder, presented by former Nebraska Gov. Ben Nelson at an informal ceremony attended by representatives of 15 state environmental and conservation organizations.

The Nebraska Environmental Trust is a state organization created in 1992 “to conserve, enhance and restore the natural environments of Nebraska,” according to its mission statement. It annually awards about $20 million in grants to conservation projects submitted by private and public entities.

It is funded by proceeds from the Nebraska Lottery, and is governed by a 14-member board comprising nine citizen members appointed by the governor and five state agency heads.