Friends of Pioneers Park Nature Center annual meeting Jan. 25

The Friends of Pioneers Park Nature Center invite the public to attend the group's annual meeting from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.

The nonprofit organization supports the work of the Nature Center, and the meeting will include information about its plans for 2020. The meeting will also include a presentation by Ethan Freese, a UNL graduate assistant with the Platte Basin time lapse project, about biodiversity in the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch.