Friends of Chamber Music offers 2nd Zoom concert

Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music is meeting the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic by offering its second Zoom concert Oct. 17 and 18.

Gregory Beaver, cello (gregcello.com), and Hyeyung Yoon, violin, will join pianists Ran Dank and Soyeon Kate Lee (colbertartists.com/artists/dank-lee-duo) in an ensemble they have dubbed Musical Families.

This live-from-New York presentation will include music by Frank, Texu Kim, Rachmaninoff, Dvořák and Ravel.

Beaver and Yoon are both known to Lincoln audiences as members of the former Chiara Quartet and for their long association with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The ensemble will give identical programs on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18, each at 7 p.m.

Virtual admission will be available by $12 single concert ticket available at open-space-music.com/collections/events-1 or by season ticket. For more information about this and coming concerts, see lfcm.us. To talk to a person or receive technical help, call 402-417-9424.

