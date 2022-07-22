Friday dance part of AHSGR’s 52nd annual convention

The River Boys Band, experts at Dutch hop and polka music, will perform Friday, July 29, from 7-11 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, 1040 P St., as part of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia (AHSGR) annual convention.

The dance is open to the public for $10 per person at the door.

“We are thrilled to have the River Boys Band back for our first in-person convention in two years," said Sue Nakaji, Convention Committee chairperson. "Their music inspires everyone to get off their feet and dance. Everyone, no matter what their age, will want to tap their toes and reminisce about their family history. It’s a great family fun event.”

Dutch hop is a unique genre of music celebrated for generations by Germans from Russia. The River Band Boys, composed of Bob Schmer on accordion, Steve Deines on bass, Joe Herman on dulcimer and Bill Jackson on trombone, hail from northern Colorado and have performed across the country. Many of the band members share German from Russia ancestry from the Volga Region.

Not familiar with Dutch hop? No worries, Nebraska Education Television created a Dutch hop documentary that can be seen at www.netaonline.org/episode/dutch-hop.

AHSGR’s 52nd annual convention

The AHSGR’s 52nd annual convention features over 30 speakers from the United States, Germany and Canada. The event celebrates German from Russia ancestors, the brave souls who answered the call of Catherine the Great and her grandson Alexander II to relocate to Russia during the late 1700s to early 1800s, and their descendants around the world.

Attendance at the convention is not required to attend the dance, however there is still time to register for the conference. The convention is primarily in-person presentations, but it's also a hybrid event that offers Zoom-accessible sessions for virtual participation for some presentations. For registration details, visit https://ahsgr.org/event/2022-convention/. For hotel reservations, visit www.hilton.com/en/book/reservation.

“We have an exciting line-up of speakers, many who have never spoken at our conventions before," said Nakaji. "Speakers from many areas of the Germans from Russia diaspora: We have speakers covering Catholics in Siberia to Mennonites in Canada. We will explore our connection to the current conflict in Ukraine and the Black Sea German Colonies. We will learn about some personal histories of escape from Russia and the history of specific German Colonies.”

About AGSGR

Those who wish to become an AHSGR member can do so at https://ahsgr.org/membership/.

AHSGR is a nonprofit educational organization engaged in researching the history of Germans who settled in the Russian Empire during the 18th and 19th centuries. This includes areas of present-day Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. AHSGR headquarters are located at 631 D St. in Lincoln.