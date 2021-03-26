Friday art show to feature bold color and design

Work by eight Noyes Art Gallery members and new artists will display a plethora of vibrant color and eye-catching design at the April Focus Show opening Friday, April 2, from 6-8 p.m. at the Noyes gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.

Due to the coronavirus, the gallery will limit attendance and livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines. The show will also be displayed at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through April 30.

Kristine Behrens curated the show. Behrens works in both ceramics and watercolor, and she explores unique qualities of each medium. For example, her ceramic works take on a pictorial quality with her surface treatments and playing with pattern, line and color.

Joining Behrens in the show will be Andrea Rasmussen (painting/drawing), Aurelia Thomas (painting), Cole Michael Shoemaker (painting), Diana Pueppke (wood turning), Mary Jane Lamberson (metal sculpture), Sally Lathrop (painting) and Stefanie Goforth (jewelry).

Guests are encouraged to explore all rooms at the gallery. You can also visit the artists' websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram to see their work.