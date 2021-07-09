Frenzel rallies to win 1st Women’s City Golf title

Forty-four women participated in the three-day event, which combines a two-day, two-women best ball event and a three-day stroke play event. Fifty-two women participated in the two-day best ball event.

Callen Frenzel was four shots off the leader, Sherrie Nelson, following Saturday’s first round at Pioneers Golf Course. On Sunday, Frenzel shot an 81 at Highlands Golf Course but still maintained a five-stroke deficit to Nelson going into the final round at Hillcrest Country Club. Frenzel had another strong round of 82 at Hillcrest on Monday to edge out Nelson.