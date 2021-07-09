Frenzel rallies to win 1st Women’s City Golf title

Pioneers, Highlands and Hillcrest golf courses hosted the 88th annual Lincoln Women’s City Golf Tournament Jun 26-28.
Forty-four women participated in the three-day event, which combines a two-day, two-women best ball event and a three-day stroke play event. Fifty-two women participated in the two-day best ball event.
Callen Frenzel was four shots off the leader, Sherrie Nelson, following Saturday’s first round at Pioneers Golf Course. On Sunday, Frenzel shot an 81 at Highlands Golf Course but still maintained a five-stroke deficit to Nelson going into the final round at Hillcrest Country Club. Frenzel had another strong round of 82 at Hillcrest on Monday to edge out Nelson.
Frenzel finished with a three-day total of 249. Nelson, the first and second round leader, finished at 250 after scoring an 88 in the final round. Jill Pilkington finished third with a 253.
Other three-day event winners were:
1st Flight: 1st place – Donna May, 269; 2nd place – Shelly Herrod, 275; 3rd place – Joy Podliska, 276.
2nd Flight: 1st place – Kelly Nelson, 286; 2nd place – Angie Troske, 288; 3rd place - Lorene Kramer, 288.
3rd Flight: 1st place – Shaunie Crandon, 294; 2nd place – Debbie Dulgar, 303; 3rd place, Becky Moyer 304.
4th Flight: 1st place – Carol Zubrod, 308; 2nd place – Sharon Hanigan, 314; 3rd place – Maureen Hake, 315; 4th place – Claudia Pankoke, 323.
The two-day best ball event winners were:
1st place: Jan Crouch and Gale Hadenfeld, 136; 2nd place: Callen Frenzel and Joy Kovar, 136; 3rd place: Mary Ann Frye and Connie Hoffman, 137; 4th place: Debbie Bills and Debbie Dulgar, 137; 5th place: Jule Gade and Deanna Stranathan, 137; 6th place: Shaunie Crandon and Joy Podliska, 137; 7th place: Becky Hansen and Jan McNally, 138; 8th place: Amy Seiler and Nancy Vanicek, 139.