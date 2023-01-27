Free writing workshops offered to vets, active duty military

Veterans, active duty military personnel and their families are invited to attend Nebraska Warrior Writers, a free workshop series that helps participants develop their writing skills and effectively communicate their life experiences.

Nebraska Warrior Writers is presented by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Writing Project and the Veterans Administration.

With guidance from professional writing instructors, participants read a variety of texts including fiction, poetry and memoir for inspiration and write to different prompts. The experience creates lasting bonds and trust between veterans and active duty military personnel.

In May, the workshops will culminate with a voluntary public reading. Opportunities to publish their work will be discussed throughout the season.

Participants can attend as many workshops as they like, and no writing experience is required.

Workshops take place in person on Saturdays, alternating between Lincoln and Omaha. Sign-up information is available at humanitiesnebraska.org.

Workshops in Lincoln will take place on Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. in the Pius X High School conference room (except March 25). The Lincoln workshop dates are Feb. 4 and 18, March 4 and 25 (at Larksong, 1600 N. Cotner Blvd.), April 1 and 15, and May 6 and 13.

Workshops in Omaha will be on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon in Nebraska Wildlife Rehab’s Baldwin conference room, 9777 M St. The Omaha workshop dates are Feb. 11 and 25, March 11 and 25, April 8 and 22, and May 6 and 20.

Humanities Nebraska is celebrating 50 years of what connects us and makes us human. HN is a private nonprofit with a mission to help people explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, private donations and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.