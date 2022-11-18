Free Thanksgiving meals served at People’s City Mission

The People’s City Mission will once again serve a full Thanksgiving meal to not only all of the homeless in Lincoln, but to anyone who would otherwise be alone on Thanksgiving and could use a meal.

PCM will serve around 700 meals from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

If you would like to help, PCM is accepting donations of frozen turkeys, pies, plus ingredients for side dishes (no prepared sides, please). Donations can be dropped off at the Shelter, 110 Q St., or at the Help Center, 6800 P St.

Here’s one more way to help: You can buy a meal for a homeless person. It only costs the Mission $2.77. Go to pcmlincoln.org and click DONATE. For more information, call 402-475-1303.