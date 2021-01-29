Free tax preparation offered virtually

In response to the ongoing pandemic, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln EITC Coalition, is offering area residents free tax preparation virtually this year as part of its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
Typically offered as face-to-face assistance, this year IRS-trained volunteers will work with clients completely online to prepare and electronically file their federal and state tax returns for free from February through the beginning of April 2021.
Taxpayers interested in the program will need an email address along with a smartphone or a computer with internet access. After signing up, taxpayers will upload W-2s and other tax documents to a volunteer preparer through a secure link seven days before their scheduled appointment. Volunteers will then work with the taxpayers to answer questions and verify any necessary information before filing the return electronically. The whole process typically takes about a week.
“We started offering virtual assistance last tax season when the pandemic first hit, and it was very well received and successful,” said Linda Moody, UNL, Lincoln EITC Coalition. “Since we are still in these challenging times, we hope this will be a safe and secure way to get people the help they need without them ever having to leave home.”
Each year, the Lincoln VITA program helps thousands of low- to moderate-income families with relatively simple returns get free tax preparation. It also ensures that taxpayers get all the credits and deductions to which they’re eligible, including the Earned Income Tax Credit. The EITC can mean thousands of dollars to qualifying families with children. Workers without children are also eligible.
“Many of the people we serve don’t feel comfortable preparing taxes on their own and can’t afford to pay a tax preparer, even if they are available during the pandemic,” said Moody. “This virtual program helps families e-file and choose direct deposit so they can get their refunds as soon as possible. And especially now, that is really important.”
Although the entire process will take place virtually, taxpayers will still be asked to make an appointment at one of the program’s 12 sites throughout the area. In addition to English and Spanish, the coalition will offer help in Vietnamese and Arabic.
To make an appointment for virtual VITA help, taxpayers can sign up at https://vita.unl.edu/signup/. Taxpayers can also email the University of Nebraska-Lincoln at vita@unl.edu with any questions.
What to upload
Taxpayers using the virtual VITA program will need to have the following information available so their tax return can be accurately and efficiently prepared:
•Proof of identification (photo ID);
•Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents;
•An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number;
•Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN;
•Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return;
•Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc) from all employers;
•Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099);
•Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received;
•A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available;
•Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check;
•To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-jointly tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms;
•Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider's tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number;
•Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements;
•Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable.