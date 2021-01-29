Free tax preparation offered virtually

In response to the ongoing pandemic, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln EITC Coalition, is offering area residents free tax preparation virtually this year as part of its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Typically offered as face-to-face assistance, this year IRS-trained volunteers will work with clients completely online to prepare and electronically file their federal and state tax returns for free from February through the beginning of April 2021.

Taxpayers interested in the program will need an email address along with a smartphone or a computer with internet access. After signing up, taxpayers will upload W-2s and other tax documents to a volunteer preparer through a secure link seven days before their scheduled appointment. Volunteers will then work with the taxpayers to answer questions and verify any necessary information before filing the return electronically. The whole process typically takes about a week.

“We started offering virtual assistance last tax season when the pandemic first hit, and it was very well received and successful,” said Linda Moody, UNL, Lincoln EITC Coalition. “Since we are still in these challenging times, we hope this will be a safe and secure way to get people the help they need without them ever having to leave home.”