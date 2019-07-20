Everyone is invited to join in the Common Root Mutual Aid Center's Free Saturday event from 2-3:30 p.m. today, July 20, at Peter Pan Park, 33rd and X streets. Signs will be posted to direct you.
Bring items to give away and find items from others to claim as your own. Please take any of your unclaimed items with you when you leave the event. There's no need to bring items in order to take items from others. Take what you need.
Everything is free. Common Root's goal is to inspire free culture and strong community relations. Stop by and engage!
Free Saturday events are hosted by Common Root, part of your nonprofit, grassroots community. Learn more at commonroot.org.