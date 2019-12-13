Free Saturday event Dec. 14 at Gere Library

Everyone is invited to a Free Saturday event today from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Gere Library, 56th and Normal Boulevard.
Free Saturday is like an indoor garage sale, except everything is free. Bring items to give away and find items from others to claim as your own. Please take any of your unclaimed items with you when you leave the event. There's no need to bring items in order to take items from others. Take what you need.
This month, free holiday gift wrapping is offered for items found at Free Saturday.
Free Saturday events are hosted by Common Root, part of your nonprofit, grassroots community. Learn more at commonroot.org.