Free QPR training offered first week in September

QPR training (Question, Persuade, Refer) gives people confidence that they might be able to help someone with severe depression.

And sometimes, it does save a life.

Several years ago, a woman who had taken the 90-minute QPR class was able to calm a man threatening to jump from a building until police arrived, said Derek Effle, a QPR trainer and private consultant.

The woman later took a second QPR training, fearful that she had not responded perfectly. But the training had given her the tips she needed to respond with caring, said Effle.

“She got it. She did what needed to be done.”

Both QPR and its similar-sounding cousin, CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), are part of systems designed to increase the chance of survival in the event of a crisis. CPR is intended for cardiac emergencies. QPR is intended for suicide emergencies.

In early September, free QPR training will be offered at 19 churches and on two Zoom sessions, a coordinated effort to offer hope and prevent suicides by Region V Systems Prevention Coalition, Faith Partners church groups and Lincoln Public Schools.

QPR stands for Question, Persuade, Refer — three simple steps anyone can learn to save a life from suicide. QPR trains ordinary people to recognize warning sides of a suicide crisis, then to question, persuade and refer someone for help.

This coordinated, community-wide QPR class was the response after three Southeast High School students asked school administrators to do more to prevent suicides several years ago. Last year, 13 churches sponsored the training, which is provided by certified trainers through Region V Systems. This year, the second year, 19 churches are participating. And other churches in the 16-county region are considering a similar community-wide effort, Effle said.

The training gives people tips on what to do if you sense something is wrong -- that someone might be thinking about suicide, said Effle. Even if the person isn’t contemplating suicide, you can still step in and get him/her help, he said.

This is a skill that travels. Effle has used it with family, in a business setting and in his previous ministry work.

“It is a skill that allows you to step into a hard situation,” he said.

Attend a QPR workshop near you

All trainings are in Lincoln unless noted.

Sunday, Sept. 4: Raymond United Methodist Church, 14750 N. Third St., Raymond, at 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6: Connecting Point Nazarene, 1901 S. 70th St., at 6 p.m.; St. Matthews Episcopal, 2325 S. 24th St., at 6:30 p.m.; and North American Martyrs Catholic, 1101 Isaac Dr., at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7: Zoom Option — https://zoom.us/j/92632233392 at noon.

Thursday, Sept. 8: First Plymouth United Church of Christ, 2000 D St., at 6 p.m.; Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd., at 6:30 p.m.; and SouthPointe Christian Disciples of Christ, 7010 Helen Witt Dr., at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9: Zoom option — https://zoom.us/j/91234863900 at 6 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10: Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St., 10 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11: New Visions United Methodist Church, 1610 S. 11th St., at 11:15 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 12: Southview Baptist, 3434 S. 13th St., 7 p.m.; American Lutheran Church, 4200 Vine St., at 6:30 pm.; and St. Michael Catholic Church, 9101 S. 78th St., at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13: Hickman Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Third St., Hickman, at 6:30 p.m.; Lincoln Christian Fellowship, 100 W. Fletcher, Suite 300. at 6:30 p.m.; St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., at 7 p.m.; Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 4221 J St., at a time TBD; F Street Neighborhood Church, 1302 F St., at a time TBD; and Iglesia Adventista Hispana, 5701 SW 12th St., at a time TBD.

For more details and an online class list, go to https://talkheart2heart.org/resources/qpr-training/.