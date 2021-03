Gomez Art Supply and Pepe's Bistro opened a Free Little Art Gallery in front of Pepe's Bistro at 11th and B streets Friday, March 12.

Free Little Art Galleries are like the Free Little Libraries and Pantries that you see around Lincoln.

If you see a piece of art that speaks to you, organizers say, "Take it." Lifewise, if you want to donate art, "Make it."

Donated small art can be dropped off at Gomez Art Supply or Pepe's Bistro. Direct any questions to Gomez at 402-477-6200.

