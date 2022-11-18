Free grab-and-go meals offered Thanksgiving Day

Encouragement Unlimited, in partnership with Mary Ellen’s Restaurant, wants to be a blessing to people this holiday season. The organization and business are collaborating on a community event to feed people for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Thursday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., individuals and families can go to Mary Ellen’s Restaurant at 2801 Pine Lake Road (just west of IHOP) to get a free meal of holiday favorites.

The grab-and-go menu includes smoked turkey or ham, collard greens, sweet potato casserole, dressing, green beans and Kings Hawaiian rolls.

Community members can order up to two meals at www.encouragementunlimited.org/thanksgiving-meal-order-form, or they can go to the restaurant during the four hours the meals will be prepared.

There is no charge for the meal, but donations will be accepted and turned into gift cards from local stores to help struggling families during the Christmas season.

If you would like to donate to this project, use the donation links below:

PayPal: PayPal.Me/JohnHarris220

Cashapp: $MrEncouragement

Venmo: @John-Harris-514