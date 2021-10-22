 Skip to main content
Free family-friendly Halloween events offered
The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites families with children in the fifth grade and younger to free Halloween events in October:

• Sunday, Oct. 24 – Halloween Carnivals: 2 to 4 p.m. at the Air Park Recreation Center, 3720 NW 46th St.; and 4 to 6 p.m. at the Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St. All children must be accompanied by an adult for these events. Costumes are encouraged.

• Friday, Oct. 29 – Movies in the Park: 6:45 p.m. at the F Street Community Center, 1225 F St. Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be shown in the outdoor play area with Spanish audio and English subtitles. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and blankets for this outdoor event.

For information about Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

