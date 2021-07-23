Free dessert part of upcoming Legacy virtual food event

Even though pandemic precautions are preventing Legacy Retirement Communities from bringing guests to their traditional cooking events, one of its retirement living communities is bringing the dessert to those participating in the virtual event.
Legacy Estates is inviting the public to watch their At-Home Confection Celebration , which will be livestreamed on Legacy's Facebook page -- facebook.com/LRCLiving -- at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Legacy Estates Executive Chef Eric Leyden will take participants from start to finish through the process of making one of his favorite desserts: fruit Pavlova.
That's "a meringue-style base filled with whipped cream and fresh fruit, typically citrus or berries," he said. "It has the crispiness of the meringue. The meringue is built differently; it’s mounded instead of being a really thin sheet. It’s marshmallow-like on the inside, crispy on the outside."
The first 25 people to comment "curbside pickup" or "delivery" on the video will receive Leyden's fruit Pavlova free of charge through the method they've selected. Curbside pickups can be claimed at Legacy Estates, located at 7200 Van Dorn St.
Those who aren't on social media are encouraged to call Legacy Estates at 402-484-8888 to reserve their fruit Pavlova.
The At-Home Confection Celebration is the continuation of Legacy's popular food events at its four Lincoln retirement living communities, which have moved online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They’ve been a big hit," Kelly Stenka, Legacy's marketing and public relations director, said of the food events. "It’s fun to continue our tradition of giving the Lincoln community a taste of the Legacy lifestyle, even if it looks a little different. Folks are having a fun time interacting online with us through the virtual events. It’s great to be able to see folks as they come by to pick up or as we’re making deliveries that have been regular attendees of our events in the past. That sense of ‘community’ those interactions bring is so valued by everyone at Legacy Retirement Communities.