Free 'Calendar Girls' performance at Playhouse Thursday

Lincoln Community Playhouse will perform "Calendar Girls," a comedy by Tim Firth, as a free public show Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

The show is suggested for adult audiences. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance are required along with masks worn while in the Playhouse. Cast and crew are fully vaccinated and will perform without masks.

“The Playhouse is dedicated to becoming a theater for the entire community,” said Executive Director Morrie Enders. “Offering a free performance of our shows allows more people to experience theater regardless of economic status.”

"Calendar Girls" is based on a true story. When Annie's husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow Women's Institute members to pose nude with them for an "alternative" calendar.

The news of the women's charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of news media soon descend on the small English village. With fame comes tension. Will friendships survive the exposure?