Free baseball clinic offered Aug. 8

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Capital City Baseball is offering a free baseball clinic to youth ages 11-14 from 2-5 p.m. today, Aug. 8, at Kiwanis Fields, 32nd and J streets.

"Former college baseball players will provide fundamental skills training and give the kids things they can work on at home with parents or friends," said Dan Johnson, clinic coordinator.

The clinic is offered free but will collect donations, which will support the Lincoln Parks and Recreation baseball program. Participants are urged to arrive before 2 p.m. to register and sign forms. Limited to 80 participants. Bring a glove and, if possible, a baseball bat.

For more information, see capitalcitybaseball@ccbaseball402 on Facebook, email capitalcitybaseball402@gmail.com or call Johnson at 402-429-4177.

In case of rain, the clinic will be offered from 2-5 p.m. Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.