Frains receive December Heart of 4-H Award
Sarah Lanik-Frain and Mike Frain

Sarah Lanik-Frain and Mike Frain with their December Heart of 4-H Award.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Lancaster County 4-H has named Sarah Lanik-Frain and Mike Frain of Lincoln as co-winners of the December Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

They have volunteered with 4-H for 12 years as parent volunteers, first with the Fantastic 4 4-H club. Currently, Sarah leads the Rabbits R Us club, which has been recognized as a Nebraska 4-H Club of Excellence for many years.

The couple has helped with many 4-H community service projects such as providing hands-on activities at Kiwanis Karnival, taking rabbits to assisted-living facilities, making dog beds for the Humane Society, gardening at Homestead Rehabilitation Center and taking sheep to live nativity scenes.

Sarah and Mike help at 4-H rabbit shows and clinics, and volunteer at 4-H Clover College workshops. Sarah recently joined the 4-H Rabbit Volunteers in Program Service (VIPS) committee. Both help at the Lancaster County Super Fair, setting up for 4-H rabbit and sheep shows as well as static exhibit displays. The couple also helps staff shifts at 4-H Council’s food stand at the Super Fair.

“We like being 4-H volunteers, because it gives us hope for future generations,” says Sarah. “Our favorite experiences as 4-H volunteers are working with the kids and watching them grow, learn and succeed with their projects. Seeing the smiles on faces at fair is the best!”

