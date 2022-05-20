Foundation Garden Performance Series starts Wednesday

The 2022 Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series of free concerts will begin with the Lightning Bugs on Wednesday, May 25, from noon to 1 p.m. at the LCF Garden, 1415 N St.

In addition, the Foundation has scheduled a concert by PANgea on Thursday, May 26, at Tower Square, 13th and P streets, from noon to 1 p.m.

The Lightning Bugs are a jazz trio specializing in "Moonbeam Swing." The band's name is borrowed from the title of the pop music classic "Glow Worm." Smooth vocal harmonies in the Mills Brothers tradition are the hallmark of a Lightning Bugs show. The Bugs' repertoire features jazz and pop standards from the 1930s and '40s.

PANgea was formed to give percussionists throughout Lincoln Public Schools more opportunities than they would find in a traditional concert band setting. With members in grades 6-12, it is an auditioned group that performs 10-12 times each spring at various events.

For the full lineup and more details, visit the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series page on Facebook.

