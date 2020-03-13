Foundation for LPS to host Inspire Awards March 19

The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools will host its annual Inspire Awards event on Thursday, March 19, from 6-7 p.m. at Lincoln High School, 2229 J St.

The event honors one LPS student and staff member from each high school, middle school and elementary school, as well as one school as the 2020 Inspire School of the Year.

“These awards provide an avenue for celebrating outstanding students, teachers and schools across Lincoln Public Schools -- those who have truly been an inspiration to their school and their community,” said Wendy Van, president of the Foundation for LPS.

The 2020 event will include keynote speaker Jay Wilkinson, founder and CEO of Firespring in Lincoln. Wilkinson is a Launch Leadership board member and a passionate advocate for empowering middle and high school students through experience-based leadership training.

Inspire Award recipients are identified by each principal with the focus on selecting an individual who has made a special contribution to the school and the school community. These individuals regularly go above and beyond, take initiative and are a positive inspiration to others.