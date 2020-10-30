Foundation for LPS launches Thank a Teacher gallery

The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools has launched an online Thank a Teacher gallery to show appreciation for local teachers.
The initiative began earlier this month, when members of an LPS Community Advisory Committee were notified that teachers in the school system are reporting feelings of burn-out due to COVID-19.
LPS began the school year with both in-person and remote instruction, which forced teachers to learn and master new techniques of instruction quickly.
“We have heard from teachers, parents and community leaders that our educators are going above and beyond during this difficult time of COVID-19, but are stretched thin,” said Liz Ring Carlson, second vice president for Communications and Community Relations at Ameritas and member of the Community Advisory Committee. “Teachers are working incredibly hard to balance the needs of their classroom students and those working remotely.”
In addition, the requirement for teachers to self-quarantine due to contact with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 has created a larger demand for substitute teachers. Because there is a shortage of substitutes available and a smaller pool to draw from -- a significant number of substitute teachers are retired educators who fall into a high-risk population for complications if they contract COVID-19 -- teachers are asked to use their planning periods to cover for colleagues.
“The effort and determination of our teachers are unparalleled,” said Wendy Van DeLaCastro, president of the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools. “The district is paying close attention to the delicate balance between keeping kids and staff safe, and keeping kids learning."
Many LPS kids, like their counterparts across the country, are struggling with online learning, Van DeLaCastro said.
"Grades are dropping, and what we typically see as a ‘summer slide’ has now become a ‘COVID-19 slide.’" she added. "Now, more than ever, it is important to recognize the role our teachers play in kids realizing their full potential.”
“We appreciate the foundation raising awareness around the challenges our teachers are facing during COVID-19,” Ring Carlson said. “As a parent and friend to many teachers, we are grateful for the extra effort to help keep our kids learning, growing and maintaining a sense of routine in a very unpredictable time."
She noted that as a long-time supporter of the school district and the foundation, Ameritas will be encouraging associates to help spread thankfulness to LPS educators and staff members who are making a difference.
"I am confident others in Lincoln will join us,” Ring Carlson said.
To view the gallery and make submissions, go to www.foundationforlps.org/thank-a-teacher/. The gallery asks students, parents, businesses and community members to share their appreciation of LPS teachers. Individuals can upload pictures, drawings, videos, words of gratitude or share what they’ve done to show their thanks. Messages can be to a specific teacher or acknowledge all teachers.
Social media hashtags include #ThankATeacher, #LPSHeroes or #LPSstrong. The effort focuses on increasing positive conversations and raising the collective appreciation around the great work that teachers are doing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!