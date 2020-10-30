Foundation for LPS launches Thank a Teacher gallery

“The effort and determination of our teachers are unparalleled,” said Wendy Van DeLaCastro, president of the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools. “The district is paying close attention to the delicate balance between keeping kids and staff safe, and keeping kids learning."

Many LPS kids, like their counterparts across the country, are struggling with online learning, Van DeLaCastro said.

"Grades are dropping, and what we typically see as a ‘summer slide’ has now become a ‘COVID-19 slide.’" she added. "Now, more than ever, it is important to recognize the role our teachers play in kids realizing their full potential.”

“We appreciate the foundation raising awareness around the challenges our teachers are facing during COVID-19,” Ring Carlson said. “As a parent and friend to many teachers, we are grateful for the extra effort to help keep our kids learning, growing and maintaining a sense of routine in a very unpredictable time."

She noted that as a long-time supporter of the school district and the foundation, Ameritas will be encouraging associates to help spread thankfulness to LPS educators and staff members who are making a difference.

"I am confident others in Lincoln will join us,” Ring Carlson said.