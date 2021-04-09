Foundation awards $148K to History Nebraska

Since 1942, the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation has supported projects and programs at History Nebraska. In the last 25 years, the Foundation has provided more than $18 million in grants and transfers to the Nebraska State Historical Society for building renovation and maintenance, an endowment for the paintings conservator's salary and conservation assistants' salaries at the Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center, support for the publication of books and publications, professional development for staff, funding for exhibits, and the Nebraska Marker Project, which funds the repair and replacement for over 530 markers throughout Nebraska.

In 2019, solely for preservation of its historical and agricultural resources, the Foundation purchased a 213.5-acre parcel in Keith County known as Alkali Station. The parcel consists of open, unplowed prairie that preserves the site of Alkali Station, a stop along the historic Oregon Trail and Pony Overland Express. As the site has not been excavated or placed into cultivated agricultural use, it retains a high level of integrity. The Foundation acquired this property to assure preservation of the site, but it also creates unavoidable obligations. In addition to ongoing maintenance costs, debt involved in acquiring the site must be retired.