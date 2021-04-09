Foundation awards $148K to History Nebraska

The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation awarded $148,153 in the first quarter of 2021 to support programs at History Nebraska to support operations at the Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center, funding for professional development, historical marker repairs and collections.
Programs that received funding include:
Three grants to the Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center
$93,148 - Support for conservations assistants’ salaries and expenses through the James Paxson Fund.
$28,360 - Support for the Paintings Lab through the Paintings Conservation Endowment Fund.
$12,859 - Preventative maintenance services and repairs.
History Nebraska, $6,000 - Professional development for staff.
Nebraska Marker Project, $5,751 - Support for repairing and replacing Nebraska’s historical markers; Creighton University, Trans-Mississippi and International Exposition of 1898, Fort Atkinson, Omaha, Boettger Farm and the Lewis & Clark Campsite July 27, 1804.
History Nebraska Collections, $1,034 - For the acquisition of Officer’s Quarters at Ft. Robinson Boudoir Cards through the Lux Acquisition Fund.
Since 1942, the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation has supported projects and programs at History Nebraska. In the last 25 years, the Foundation has provided more than $18 million in grants and transfers to the Nebraska State Historical Society for building renovation and maintenance, an endowment for the paintings conservator's salary and conservation assistants' salaries at the Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center, support for the publication of books and publications, professional development for staff, funding for exhibits, and the Nebraska Marker Project, which funds the repair and replacement for over 530 markers throughout Nebraska.
In 2019, solely for preservation of its historical and agricultural resources, the Foundation purchased a 213.5-acre parcel in Keith County known as Alkali Station. The parcel consists of open, unplowed prairie that preserves the site of Alkali Station, a stop along the historic Oregon Trail and Pony Overland Express. As the site has not been excavated or placed into cultivated agricultural use, it retains a high level of integrity. The Foundation acquired this property to assure preservation of the site, but it also creates unavoidable obligations. In addition to ongoing maintenance costs, debt involved in acquiring the site must be retired.
This spring, the Foundation will launch the Statewide Grants Program after having received over 100 requests from local historical societies. This program will make available grants benefiting local historical and educational organizations that provide programming and learning opportunities in community history. Examples of applying organizations include museums, historical societies and libraries that use core educational, preservation and interpretive programs. Grants up to $5,000 will be available.
For more information, contact Leslie Fattig, executive director, at lfattig@nshsf.org or 402-435-3535, or visit www.nshsf.org or the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation's Facebook page.