Join artist Angi Stilwell at from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., to learn how to turn lost, found, broken and keepsake items into one-of-a-kind art.

Each participant will make at least one original piece of art to take home or give as a personalized gift.

Stilwell builds 3D creations on a canvas base using small random things held together with high-quality glue. Participants can take home their remaining glue to continue the fun. And it will be fun, as Stilwell shares her bubbly personality and unique materials to help you create dynamic visual art.

Reserve your spot through the gallery by phone or in person. The $45 class fee includes all the supplies needed. Call the gallery at 402-475-1061 to register and pay the fee.

While at the gallery, attendees are encouraged to browse work by all the Noyes artists and sign up for one of the upcoming 30th anniversary workshops.

