Forum Jan. 5 on how one woman changed the world

Angels Theatre Company and Her Voice Matters will present a community forum titled “Predicting a Revolution: How one woman’s vision and persistence changed the world” Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m. in Mayflower Hall at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.

The forum, moderated by State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, will feature inventor and designer Margaret (Meg) Crane and playwright Jennifer Blackmer. Crane is the under-known inventor of the home pregnancy test. Reservations can be made at https://bit.ly/3iYLtGR.

Blackmer’s play, “PREDICTOR,” about Crane and her invention of the home pregnancy test, will have its world premiere performance in Lincoln at the Johnny Carson Theater in the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Friday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. For more information, see www.liedcenter.org/events-page.